Karl Lagerfeld launches underwear collection

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has announced it is expanding into underwear with a new collection launching Friday.

The collection, available for both men and women, will be available from 13 November exclusively on the Parisian luxury label’s website and on German e-tail giant Zalando.

For women, the underwear collection ranges from sporty to elegant: The first offering comprises sophisticated lacy black styles including bras, bralettes, a body, a singlet and underwear - such as high-rise culottes, thongs, hipsters and briefs.

The second offering has a more relaxed athleisure feel and features a Karl Lagerfeld logo elastic band appearing on underwear, bras, premium sweatpants and a singlet. The collection also includes casual homewear styles including mix-and-match sets with pants, shorts, long-sleeved shirts and camisoles, plus a robe.

For men, the collection features boxers, boxer-briefs and trunks in a mix of white, black and grey - all with distinct Karl Lagerfeld logo elastic waistbands - as well as pyjama shirts and matching bottoms, crew-neck t-shirts, sweatpants and robes.

“No matter the day or the occasion, every outfit begins with undergarments,” said Hun Kim, design director of Karl Lagerfeld. “Karl Lagerfeld’s new underwear styles form the building blocks of a modern wardrobe. Whether kept hidden beneath or worn as a visible element in an ensemble, these pieces have the ability to pull together an entire look.”