Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo: First images released

In April, it was announced that the late, great Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous fashion label had tapped American fashion icon Olivia Palermo to style pieces for the former’s fall collection. Now, the first images of the venture have been unveiled.

The Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo collection consist of Palermo’s edit of 24 pieces from the fall collection, as well as five additional pieces that Palermo co-designed. The collection includes skinny pants, a tailored suit and a maxi dress that fuses a bomber with a pleated skirt. Palermo has also selected two essential white shirts, as well as sportswear consisting of technical leggings, a sports bra and a sweatshirt with printed logo.

Parisian classic meets eclectic and feminine

In addition to the 24-piece edit, the collection also includes five pieces co-designed by Palermo herself. Among them is a leather jacket with hand-painted graffiti tags, reading "Forever Karl" and "Karl State of Mind".

“Our collection focuses on universal wardrobe essentials like a leather biker jacket, white button-down shirts and tuxedo suiting,” Palermo, the founder and chief creative officer of her eponymous group, said in a statement. “I wanted to play with Karl’s iconic Parisian classics, and add my own touch that’s eclectic and feminine. I used my travels and experiences in different cultures to inform my edit, to ensure its wearability from Paris to New York and beyond.”

The Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo collection will pre-launch in Dubai on 12 June and globally on 27 June.