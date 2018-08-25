Karl Lagerfeld teams with rising star Kaia Gerber for new essentials line

Karl Lagerfeld has joined forces with up-and-coming model Kaia Gerber for a new collection of Parisian inspired essentials combined with Los Angeles flair.

The 16-year-old, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and the German designer and Chanel creative director are set to release the line next week, which features ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, sunglasses and jewelry. Among the essential pieces are tuxedo blazers, biker jackets and little black dresses.

“I have loved being a part of the creative process and working with Karl is a dream,” Kaia Gerber said in a press release for the brand. “I’ve always thought that he’s a genius, so it’s amazing that he’s shown me some of his trade. It has given me a new appreciation for how hard designers work, and how much creativity and thought goes into every collection.”

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection can be purchased exclusively on Karl.COM and Revolve.com for two weeks and from September 14 at various online stores and Karl Lagerfeld retailers.

Since making her runway debut last year, Gerber has represented new lines for several brands. In February, she teamed with Lagerfeld on a Chanel campaign and headlined collections for Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Prada.