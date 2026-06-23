KASK & Conservatorium fashion students to present graduation collections in Gent Jazz Tent

Fashion students from KASK & Conservatorium's School of Arts Gent will present their graduation collections during two runway shows on 27 June, bringing the annual showcase to the Gent Jazz tent on the Bijloke site in Ghent.

The event will feature work from students across the programme, with bachelor's students presenting thematic silhouettes and early collections, while master's students will unveil their final graduation projects. Shows are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with tickets available to the public.

Among the master's students presenting collections are Dorien De Kesel, Eliot Ogiers, Mathilde Varcin, Merel Vandevoorde, Nora Montald, Rowan Boeijen, Harry Van Noten and Yajing Weng. Visitors can preview some of the projects through the Graduation 2026 platform ahead of the runway presentations.

In the lead-up to the event, bachelor's students have brought fashion beyond the campus through a shop window initiative running from 13 to 24 June. Their designs are being displayed in more than 30 independent stores across Ghent, creating a route through the city intended to introduce the public to emerging fashion talent while strengthening ties between education and local retailers.

The fashion shows form part of Graduation Exhibition 2026, taking place from 25 to 28 June on the Bijloke campus. In addition to the runway presentations, visitors can attend exhibitions, performances and installations showcasing work across disciplines.

First-year fashion students will also take part in the programme, accompanied by live music from jazz and pop student Niels Braeckmans and his band, Trapped Ants. Third-year student May Nillesen will present an exhibition in the Gaanderij at the Arts Library, featuring performances throughout the day.

Attendees with tickets to the fashion shows will also have access to an after-party featuring a silent disco, extending the celebrations into the night.

The annual graduation presentations provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their work to the public and industry audiences as they prepare to begin their professional careers.

Credits: Rowan Boeijen