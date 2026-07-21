Kate Spade New York taps Movado Group for new global watch licensing partnership

Kate Spade New York has entered into a new global licensing agreement with Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV), naming the watch manufacturer as the designer, producer and distributor of Kate Spade New York timepieces worldwide. The partnership took effect July 1, with a new watch collection set to launch in spring 2027.

The agreement hands Movado Group, known for its expertise across watch design, manufacturing and distribution, responsibility for bringing Kate Spade New York's aesthetic into a category the brand describes as central to its next stage of growth. The forthcoming collection will translate several of the label's most recognizable design codes, including the spade heart, scallop-edge detailing and spade flower motif, into a lineup of modern timepieces.

Design details set to feature across the range include shaped cases, crystal markers, mother-of-pearl dials, signature prints, dynamic textures and metallic accents, with strap styles incorporating Kate Spade leather. The brand describes the collection as balancing craft with a playful spirit, echoing the design language it applies across its wider lifestyle offering.

Pricing and distribution

The collection will retail between $148 and $298, positioning it within an accessible tier of the fashion watch market. It will roll out globally beginning Spring 2027 through select department stores, specialty retailers and digital channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with Movado Group as we enter this next chapter for Kate Spade watches," said Charlotte Warshaw, vice president, Americas wholesale, global licensing and collaborations at Kate Spade New York, in a statement. She pointed to Movado Group's track record building global watch businesses and its focus on brand stewardship as reasons for the tie-up, adding that the two companies aim to create collections that "deliver meaningful connections with consumers around the world."

Allison Robbins, president of licensed brands and commercial at Movado Group, described the partnership as an opportunity to bring Kate Spade New York's design language into the watch category. "From its playful sophistication to its instantly recognizable brand codes, Kate Spade offers a unique opportunity to create beautiful timepieces that resonate with consumers globally," she said, adding that Movado Group is looking to build what it called a successful long-term partnership.

Strategic context

The deal extends Kate Spade New York's lifestyle offering further into accessories categories managed through licensing, a model the brand already uses across parts of its portfolio. For Movado Group, which owns Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton and MVMT alongside a portfolio of licensed fashion and lifestyle brands, the agreement adds another recognizable name to its distribution network, which spans more than 100 countries.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.