Kate Spade unveils Heinz capsule collection

American fashion brand Kate Spade New York has unveiled a red-hot capsule collection in collaboration with food giant Heinz.

The limited-edition Heinz x Kate Spade collection draws inspiration from both brands’ signature DNA, combining Heinz’s iconography and unmistakable ketchup red colour and Kate Spade’s colourful and joyful styles.

The collaboration dubbed “condiment couture,” features accessories and apparel, including totes, pouches, small leather goods, T-shirts, footwear, keychains, and phone cases.

Heinz x Kate Spade capsule collection Credits: Kate Spade New York

Jennifer Lyu, senior vice president and head of design at Kate Spade New York, said in a statement: "We believe in exploring the journey of self-expression through style in fun, unexpected ways. It’s the thoughtful details that bring this collection with Heinz to life - from the embellishments on the tee and the way our 3D ketchup bag looks just like that classic red and white packet.

“The playful designs are perfect for all of summer’s special moments, capturing the spirit of the season. I’m excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we created with Heinz.”

Heinz x Kate Spade capsule collection Credits: Kate Spade New York

Megan Lang, head of global Heinz Brand Communications and Creativity, added: “With this new line of ‘condiment couture,’ we’re excited to partner with the iconic Kate Spade New York brand to pay homage to the beloved Heinz brand.

“Kate Spade New York shares many values with Heinz – from creating products of the highest quality that are expertly crafted by masters and leave no detail untouched, to exhibiting true devotion to our fans. In return, both brands have incredibly loyal fanbases that transcend generations. At Heinz, we love to celebrate the unique and unconventional ways our fans show their love for us, and this collection is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Prices for the Heinz x Kate Spade collection range from 45 to 425 pounds and will be available from select Kate Spade stores in the UK, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, as well as online.