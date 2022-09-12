Keds steps into luxury through Altuzarra partnership

Sneaker brand Keds has revealed a new collaboration with Altuzarra during the womenswear label’s New York Fashion Week show.

It comes as part of Keds’ relationship with IMG and NYFW: The Shows, for which the brand is the official footwear partner for the second season in a row.

The collaborative collection, which will be available from spring 2023, features a range of new sneaker styles in varying colourways, as well as reinterpretations of signature Keds silhouettes.

A particular style, the ‘Renaissance’ sneakers, drew inspiration from archival Keds runner shows, with newly implemented satin underlays, distressed canvas materials and suede overlays.

In a release, Jen Lynch, Keds’ vice president and general manager, said: “Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds’ emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra.

“The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Altuzarra said that Keds’ “iconic brand language” was a “huge source of inspiration”, with the final footwear collection having added a “dynamic layer” to the brand’s show.