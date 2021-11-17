Keen partners with Points of Light to encourage volunteering

Footwear brand Keen has partnered with nonprofit Points of Light in order to inspire people to volunteer and take action.

Through the partnership, Keen offers its customers access to Keen Corps, a digital hub for volunteering and community engagement, powered by Points of Light.

With over 300,000 opportunities and 70,000 nonprofit organisations, schools and other local agencies on the site, the platform already has 11,000 members with over 6,600 volunteer hours having been logged.

In a recent Harris Poll study which was commissioned by Keen, it was found that nine in ten Americans feel that helping others is a good way to reduce stress, and that nearly half of Americans say that it is difficult to find volunteering opportunities nearby. Keen’s volunteering platform allows users to find volunteer work in the nearest area.

“Our recent data confirms consumers are exhausted and are looking for ways to relieve stress and feel in control in these unpredictable times,” said Erik Burbank, vice president of The Keen Effect. “Volunteering in our communities has the dual benefit of giving back and leaving us feeling more fulfilled, empowered, and happy.”

Other results from the survey found that three in five Americans plan on volunteering in the next two months, with the top reasons being wanting to give back during the holiday season, to feel connected to a cause in their community, and to feel a sense of purpose.

The platform was launched in September in the US, but in advance of Giving Tuesday, Keen has encouraged its employees, fans and partners to log 10,000 hours of volunteering in December. The platform is now available for all Keen customers.

Keen will also donate 100,000 dollars and footwear to food banks across America. Its employees also have 40 hours of paid community service and volunteer time.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to use their voice, time, talents and passion to make sustainable changes with their communities. Keen Corps is a unique and inspiring program that promotes engagement through volunteerism, donating to local organisations and rewards individuals for their community building efforts,” said Natalye Paquin, Points of Light president and CEO.