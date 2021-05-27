Kenneth Cole and Zynga create High Heels game for Pride month

American designer Kenneth Cole has partnered with game creator Zynga, to debut the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection and ‘High Heels’ game.

This is the first time Kenneth Cole has been featured in a mobile game, allowing players to dress their character in the latest collection and strut down a virtual runway.

Chairman and chief creative officer of Kenneth Cole Productions, Kenneth Cole said in a release: “As a brand, we have been supporting equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community for almost 30 years.

“For our latest initiative, in recognition of Pride, we are proud to partner with Zynga, a company with shared values, to further highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance.

“We are including our Pride product in High Heels!, allowing millions of people to experience celebrating Pride, and as a reminder that being different is what we have in common.”

The designer’s Pride 2021 collection includes the brand’s iconic KAM sneakers, shirts that state ‘being different is what we have in common’ and other accessories like watches, sunglasses, and mask lanyards.

Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga said in a release: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a revered, boundary-pushing brand like Kenneth Cole to increase representation in our games and empower players to show their pride, spirit, and fashion in ‘High Heels!’; it’s a perfect fit.”

A percentage of sales from the Kenneth Cole Pride collection will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition. The new game will be available for free for the first two weeks of June.