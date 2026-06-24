Kent State University plans Rwanda fashion school to support African creative industries

Kent State University has announced plans to establish a new campus in Rwanda, with a proposed School of Fashion designed to expand access to fashion education and support the development of Africa’s growing creative economy.

Unveiled during the Kent State University Fashion Symposium 2026 in Kigali, the initiative was presented in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Education. The event brought together government officials, educators, designers and industry representatives to discuss the role of fashion education in strengthening the continent’s textile and apparel sector.

Subject to accreditation and regulatory approval, Kent State University Rwanda plans to offer a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising. The programs will be based on Kent State’s School of Fashion in the United States, which the university says is ranked among the top fashion programs globally.

According to the university, Africa’s creative economy is valued at more than $58 billion, but the fashion sector faces challenges including limited access to specialized education, fragmented supply chains and reliance on imported textiles and products. The proposed Rwanda campus aims to train designers, merchandisers and entrepreneurs to help develop local fashion businesses and manufacturing capabilities.

“We have ambitious plans,” said Marcello Fantoni, dean and vice president of Kent State’s College of Honors and Global Education. “With this fashion school, we hope to make Rwanda even further a hub and a destination for international students for a much broader region in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Antoine Kajangwe, said collaborations between education and industry can create opportunities for economic development and innovation. The symposium included a keynote on Africa’s creative industries, panel discussions with stakeholders and a showcase featuring local Rwandan designers.

The proposed campus builds on a broader relationship between Kent State and Rwanda that began in 2022 with the opening of the Kent State Sub-Saharan African Center in Kigali. The university has since developed partnerships in areas including peace and conflict studies, aerospace engineering and aviation training with RwandAir.

For fashion educators, the initiative highlights the growing role of international partnerships in expanding fashion education and strengthening regional creative economies. For students, the proposed campus could provide new opportunities to study fashion design and merchandising within Africa while building connections to global industry networks.