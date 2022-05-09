Kenzo’s Nigo and Silvia Venturini Fendi to join LVMH Prize jury

LVMH has announced the dates for its 2022 LVMH Prize final, as well as the jury for this year’s edition with the addition of two new faces to the team.

Set to take place on June 2, the fashion conglomerate is preparing to announce the winners of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, to be selected from eight finalists that were revealed at its semi-final on March 4 and 5.

The finalists consist of Ashlyn, Erl, Knwls, Roisin Pierce, Ryunosukeokazaki, S.S. Daley, Tokyo James and Winnie New York.

Next to the official date, LVMH also announced that it will be welcoming the artistic director of Kenzo, Nigo, and Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Fendi accessories and menswear, to its star-studded jury.

Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie and Sidney Toledano will also be returning to help in the selection of the finalists.

The award ceremony will be showcased via LVMH’s social media channels, for which viewers will also be able to take a look behind the scenes.