Kenzo updates logo ahead of Baptista debut

Contemporary fashion label Kenzo has unveiled a new logo as it looks to “write a new chapter in its history” with the arrival of Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as its new creative director.

The newly updated Kenzo logo has been designed ahead of Baptista’s first collection for the label, which will be presented during women’s Paris fashion week, and aims to showcase the brand’s spirit while remaining “enthusiastic, nomadic and open to the world, honouring the universe of its founder Kenzo Takada”.

In a short statement, Kenzo added that the updated brand logo will be a “new graphic, contributing to the very signature of each collection” with the aim of “breathing fresh energy into Kenzo’s legacy”.

The graphic logo, which the brand describes as a crucial part of its visual identity, has been designed as a construction game, “as its ability to be transformed leaves room for creative expression”.

Image and video: courtesy of Kenzo