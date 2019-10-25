Key Catwalk Themes Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key womenswear themes emerging on the SS20 international runways.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential catwalk themes that will be informing the womenswear market for Spring Summer 2020. Refinement and sophistication are the basis of the season as designers advance sports, outdoor and youth themes to premium level. Incorporating aspects from across a variety of sectors creates a new generation of hybrid designs. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three overarching SS20 themes looks. The elevation of sportswear and outdoor continues in Integrated Fashion Sports and More Than Sport, broadening development possibilities across the womenswear. Childhood Nostalgia lifts the spirits, reigniting happy memories and celebrating youth pop culture references.

Integrated Fashion Outdoors

Outdoorwear qualities and components are integrated into high fashion to bring a fluid functionality to luxury apparel. Pieces that focus on wearability have a softer feel for SS20, accented by considered premium detailing that pays quiet tribute to the great outdoors.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Junya Watanabe, Sacai, Victoria Tomas, all Spring Summer 2020.

More Than Sport

Sportswear influences are elevated to luxury status via a calming, unified palette and sophisticated fashion-led silhouettes. Lightweight performance materials are refined with a new delicacy while technical innovations are integrated into everyday pieces through unexpected detailing references.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Givenchy, Roland Mouret, Agnona, all Spring Summer 2020.

Childhood Nostalgia

Childhood influences introduce a playful nature to apparel. A reaction to uncertain times, expressive and escapist tendencies are explored, and traditions are reclaimed. Abstracted toy motifs, homely handknits and girlish frills in a colour-pop palette highlight a sense of fun and youthfulness.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: MSGM, Kate Spade, Anna Sui, all Spring Summer 2020.

