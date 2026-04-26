Key looks from Rio Fashion Week: spring/summer trends

Rio Fashion Week took place between April 14 and 18 at Pier Mauá, with some off-site shows. The event was promoted by IMM, a sports and entertainment company also responsible for São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW). From this year, SPFW will be held in the second half of the year, focusing on autumn/winter fashion. Rio will be responsible for spring/summer fashion.

The 20 brands that showed each brought their unique DNA to the runway. It is impossible to speak of trends with such a diversity of styles. The common denominator was the handmade element, which is increasingly being used in the search for something genuinely national. FashionUnited Brazil has gathered the most interesting looks below.

Osklen

Pleated maxi dress, sophisticated nonchalance Credits: @Louchmetrics

Pirarucu leather hot pants, a brand signature, with a square-cut top Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A relaxed shirt with tailored straight-leg trousers and a bag in the menswear look Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Aluf

A tailored blazer with yokes and wide-leg trousers, with a slouchy suede bag Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Light-coloured palazzo pants, top and vest, with a wooden beaded belt, effortless elegance Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Normando

A top with an organic neckline and a pencil skirt with vertical slits Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Trousers with transversal cut-outs and a blazer with topstitching and loose threads Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A dress with an ombré print Credits: @Lounchmetrics

The same ombré print from the previous dress is repeated on the shirt with a different collar Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Salinas

Bikini with a triangle top Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Bikini paired with transparent trousers Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A wide-leg look in yellow with earthy accessories Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Neon leggings with a wide parka, an athletic look Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Patrícia Vieira

A leather dress with a defined waist and floral motif Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Swimsuit and shirt in leather patchwork Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A fitted dress constructed from leather patchwork over fabric Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Hisha

Wide-leg trousers and a sheer shirt with embroidered details Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A feminine look with beaded fringes and embroidery Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Handred

A skirt with a bubble hem Credits: @Lounchmetrics

The knit top features embroidered appliqués Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Blueman

A swimsuit with a plunging neckline Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A tri-colour bikini with a wave pattern Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A swimsuit with macramé detailing Credits: @Lounchmetrics

The menswear look features sheer fabric and a World Cup theme Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Angela Brito

Asymmetry in the wrap dress with a buckle Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Asymmetry and a wrap detail on the skirt, similar to the dress in the previous photo Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Karoline Vitto

Fluidity in the dress layered over a bra Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Sensuality in the long dress with cut-outs Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Helô Rocha

Sheer fabric and embroidery with bugle beads and crystals Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Lace and sheer fabric Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A ribbon hem, corset and metal belt Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Apartamento 03

A damask blazer, palazzo pants and a shirt with rouleau fringing Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Overlapping fabric flowers and leaves Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Bermuda shorts, a wide blazer and a blouse; the petals are repeated on the lapel and sandals Credits: @Lounchmetrics Adidas

A dress constructed from overlapping parts of garments Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Denim shirt and trousers Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A dress with tulle ruffles; the stripes are interspersed with the fabric Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Misci

Asymmetry and tile-like appliqués on the hips Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Wide-leg trousers with a side pleat; fringed glasses serve as a mask Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Bermuda shorts and a jacket with a yoke and pockets that extend below the hem Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Argalji

Bold colours and asymmetry Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Fluidity in the long dress Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Asymmetrical neckline, volume and draping Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Isabela Capeto

Floral appliqués on the long dress Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Delicate appliqués form a pattern Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A dress with vertical appliqués and a bow at the waist Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Lucas Leão

Fabric petals and a corset Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Shorts and a blazer in menswear tailoring Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A wide, cinched blazer with straight-leg trousers Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Dendezeiro

Appliqués on the waist of the mullet dress Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Volume sets the tone Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A play of tones in the trousers and shirt Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Lenny Niemeyer

Architectural proportions and volumes in the swimsuit Credits: @Lounchmetrics

Embroidery on the finish of the cut-out in the swimsuit Credits: @Lounchmetrics

A swimsuit and a long, flowing cover-up Credits: @Lounchmetrics