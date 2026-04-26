Key looks from Rio Fashion Week: spring/summer trends

Rio Fashion Week took place between April 14 and 18 at Pier Mauá, with some off-site shows. The event was promoted by IMM, a sports and entertainment company also responsible for São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW). From this year, SPFW will be held in the second half of the year, focusing on autumn/winter fashion. Rio will be responsible for spring/summer fashion.
The 20 brands that showed each brought their unique DNA to the runway. It is impossible to speak of trends with such a diversity of styles. The common denominator was the handmade element, which is increasingly being used in the search for something genuinely national. FashionUnited Brazil has gathered the most interesting looks below.
Osklen
Aluf
Normando
Salinas
Patrícia Vieira
Hisha
Handred
Blueman
Angela Brito
Karoline Vitto
Helô Rocha
Apartamento 03
Misci
Argalji
Isabela Capeto
Lucas Leão
Dendezeiro
Lenny Niemeyer
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