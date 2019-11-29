Key Men's catwalk material trends Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential materials stories emerging for the Spring Summer 2020 menswear season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key materials directions from the men's Spring Summer 2020 runways, that will be informing the market throughout the season and beyond. Leathers and materials break boundaries with developments that traverse traditional fashion notions of gender and season specifics. Our curated catwalk trend reports, dedicated galleries and specialist materials coverage evaluates each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential SS20 menswear material advancements. Considered Translucencies extracts the essential qualities of womenswear sheers, reimagined for the male consumer while Transeasonal Padding crosses the seasonal divide with warm weather translations. Refined Tonal Reptile heightens the luxury experience of exotic hides with elevated finishing techniques.

Considered Translucencies

Sheer fabrics transition from the womenswear market, offering fresh options for men's seasonal apparel and accessories. Masculine pastels and tinted pales highlight weightless qualities with subtle overprinting adding an extra dimensionality. Translucent materials put a high summer spin on flowing co-ords and sportswear-inspired silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Acne Studios all Spring Summer 2020.

Refined Tonal Reptile

Exotic skins are elevated further via tonal colour-ways that refine shallow valleyed scale textures. Applied to both apparel pieces and accessories, sophisticated neutral hues enhance the luxury feeling while pared back detailing and minimal or self-trims ensure premium leather finishes remain the central focus.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Giorgio Armani, Dior Homme, Amiri, all Spring Summer 2020.

Transeasonal Padding

A hugely popular fabric story for fall/winter, padded and quilted effects bridge the gap to spring/summer with a lighter weight look. Softly puffed effects bring unexpected airy volume to tees while outerwear pieces such as gilets have a subtle thermal quality. Fine stitched quilted sneaker paneling introduces an outdoorsy appeal to performance sports footwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: OAMC, Numero 00, Fendi, all Spring Summer 2020.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.