Key Men's Footwear on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential styles informing men's footwear direction for Spring Summer 2020.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the key design components and themes that will be inspiring the men's footwear market throughout the SS20 season and beyond. On the catwalks, soles were the standout area in footwear development, from extreme sports concepts to quirky plays with proportion that reinvented classic silhouettes. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three footwear stories emerging for Spring Summer 2020. Designers reimagine traditional footwear profiles with avant-garde additions in The Evolved Rand Detail while exploring and experimenting with new processes in The Rubber Wrap and The Elevated Sole sees sporty moulding techniques taken to the extreme.

The Rubber Wrap

Seen across both formal and casual categories, rubber mudguard details envelope uppers for a protective all-weather practicality. Lip up and cupped soles lend a statement feel to simple canvas high-tops or classic dress shoes, creating chunkier profiles and introducing interesting contrast matte/shine, textured/smooth combinations.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Sunnei, Les Hommes, Fendi all Spring Summer 2020.

The Evolved Rand Detail

Extended and exaggerated rands add a conceptual element to smart/casual loafers and moccasins. New silhouettes are accentuated via colour flash soles, contrasting colours and deep units. Stitch effects, flared profiles and ridges are also utilized to highlight rands as the distinguishing design feature.

The Elevated Bubble Sole

The popular bubble sole concept goes extreme for SS20 with bulbous podded units in inflated proportions. Semi-transparent plastic lightens heavy profiles for a lightweight, cloud-like look. Solid colour examples comes with topographic contours, highlighting the season's curvaceous moulded forms.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Walter Van Beirendonck, Emporio Armani, Munn, all Spring Summer 2020.

