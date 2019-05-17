Key Menswear Apparel Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential menswear apparel themes and silhouettes for the Fall Winter 2019-20 season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key apparel themes that will be informing the menswear market into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. Menswear codes are updated through innovative use of print and materials with core silhouettes and casuals showing new levels of refinement. Street and outdoor influences are subtly presented, adding impact via graphic trends or providing a contrasting foil for luxurious finishes. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential FW19-20 menswear looks bridging the formal and casual sectors. Formal Graphics reworks previously street/sports type looks with a smart, contemporary feel while Fashion Shapes in Leather brings a touch of opulence to classic forms. The Blanket Wrap offers a hybrid take on the scarf/sweater for winter, offering seasonal cosiness and new layering options.

Formal Graphics

Typography prints are seen in a more formal setting for FW19-20. Horizontal and vertical placements of scaled-up branding and enlarged text prints are carefully considered, with monochrome contrasts adding further impact to clean silhouettes. Tonal colour-ways soften and refine bold lettering while the use of embroidery introduces a textural element.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Valentino, A Cold Wall, Dior Homme, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Blanket Wrap

Accessories and apparel come together as oversized scarf-inspired wraps create cosy layering looks. Charcoal hued boiled wools and soft grey fluffy yarns with fringe or blanket-stitched edges are wrapped, belted and pinned around the body for a drapey and enveloping effect that offers a casual, comforting appeal.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, Takahiromiyashita Thesoloist, Fumito Ganryu, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Fashion Shapes in Leather

Classic menswear silhouettes and outdoor styles are reinterpreted with a luxury feel for FW19-20. Trench coats, quilted puffa jackets and wide leg pants are rendered in soft, supple leathers, formalizing casual looks and further refining and elevating core staples.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Acne Studios, Louis Vuitton, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

