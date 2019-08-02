Key Menswear Colour on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential menswear colour stories emerging for the Spring Summer 2020 season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key colour directions fresh from the Spring Summer 2020 runways, that will be informing the menswear market throughout the season and beyond. Menswear is elevated across the formal and casual sectors via refined neutrals and elegant fashion shades that reinvigorate the classic men's palette. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three inspiring SS20 menswear shades. Sea Foam Tones introduces a fresh, sophisticated feel to nautical colour combinations while Genderless Blush Tones sees traditionally feminine hues evolve a new masculinity and embrace the gender-neutral trend. Mushroom Tech Neutrals contemporises core neutrals with a tech-meets-nature aesthetic.

Sea Foam Tones

Blue/green hues take on a summery sea foam hue for SS20, updating the popular teal tones seen for previous seasons. All-over applications and solid blocks of colour make a subtle statement across formal and casualwear with understated check patterns and technical material qualities adding depth and dimension to fresh, cooling shades.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Liam Hodges, Marni, E Tautz all Spring Summer 2020.

Mushroom Tech Neutrals

Neutral tones lend a new refinement to performance menswear pieces. Soft, pale mushroom browns introduce a contrasting natural element to high-tech fabrications and channel outdoor influences in a more sophisticated direction. Solid single colours or gentle ombre shading highlights technical materials and enhances the season's new silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Off-White, Sunnei, Cacete, all Spring Summer 2020.

Genderless Blush Tones

As fashion takes an increasingly seasonless, genderless approach, darkened blush tones are emerging as a key menswear colour. Wearable pink hues retain a masculine appeal with soft grey or brown casts while the use of textural materials such as suede, terry and corduroy enhance the depth of softly saturated shades.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Emporio Armani, E Tautz, Cotton Project, all Spring Summer 2020.

