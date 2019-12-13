Key menswear print trends Spring/Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key catwalk collections inspiring menswear print direction for Spring Summer 2020.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential print themes direct from the international runways. Experimentations with print and pattern see designers visit everywhere from the wild outdoors to alternative realities. Our curated print and graphics reports and dedicated image galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making into Spring Summer 2020 and beyond.

This week Trendstop present three SS20 trends informing menswear print and pattern. Virtual universes meet retro nostalgia in the youthful Video Game Worlds while extreme outdoor pastimes enhance the performance aesthetic of casualwear in Inspired by the Outdoors. Softly Considered Blockings reinvents a bold statement print theme into easy-wear renditions.

Video Game Worlds

Print heads into the virtual world of computer graphics and gamers as digitized cartoon landscapes and lifestyle motifs are splashed across statement separates and suiting. Sim-like locations and sci-fi inspired renderings in bold colour combinations have a playful appeal that mixes futuristic themes with childhood nostalgia references.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Prada, Casablanca, Hermes, all Spring Summer 2020.

Softly Considered Blockings

Colour blocking is given a soft and subtle rework for spring with geometric shapes rendered in gently washed pastel hues. Pale tonal shades offer a wearable take on all-over print effects and placement graphics. Applied to shirts, shorts and suiting, lighter blockings transcend both casual and formal categories.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Facetasm, all Spring Summer 2020.

Inspired by the Outdoors

Placement graphics take inspiration from outdoor brands and their motifs to channel a performance aesthetic. Mountain renderings and climbing references imbue apparel and accessories with an extreme sports feel while functional components and branded materials are referenced via visible label prints.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Heron Preston, Off-White, Phipps, all Spring Summer 2020.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Print Directions, featuring all the must-have prints from the catwalks. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.