Key Menswear Theme Directions Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential menswear apparel themes and silhouettes for the Spring Summer 2020 season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key theme directions that will be informing the menswear apparel, footwear and accessories markets into Spring Summer 2020 and beyond. Contemporary twists on classic menswear codes introduce fresh innovation and impetus to the men’s fashion sector. Refined silhouettes, minimalist detailing and considered graphics provide a sophisticated move on from traditional men’s styles. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential SS20 menswear stories that reinvent core themes and heritage concepts. Summer World Heritage updates global tradition with a subtle performance aspect while Childhood Nostalgia with a Twist reworks personal histories and memories via contemporary, streetwise inflections. Fashion Outdoor redefines the rugged, utilitarian looks of past seasons with a renewed refinement and sophistication.

Summer World Heritage

The SS20 catwalks adopt a global view with collections taking inspiration from a variety of world cultures. Traditional printing techniques adorn high summer, loose fitting silhouettes that hark back to traditional dress. Ultra-lightweight materials, the use of sheer fabrications and subtle sports detailing applied to natural accessories, updates heritage influences for the new season.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Acne Studios, all Spring Summer 2020.

Fashion Outdoor

Outdoor influences show a new refinement for SS20 as sports/utility garments come with clean, considered silhouettes rendered in premium fabrications. Sophisticated neutral tones and softened forms are accented with a pared back take on extreme sports accessories such as minimalist yet chunky footwear and polished safety belt fastenings.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dior Homme, Prada, Christian Dada, all Spring Summer 2020.

Childhood Nostalgia with a Twist

Designers look back to childhood with an updated take on playful nostalgia. School uniform stripes and rugby jersey silhouettes are contemporized with new proportions and graphic colour combinations. Cartoonish motifs adorn tees and tanks, putting a grown-up spin on vintage toys and comic book illustrations via political slogans and pop culture messages.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Angus Chiang, Prada, Martine Rose, all Spring Summer 2020.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Themes Directions report, featuring all the essential themes from the FW19-20 catwalk collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.