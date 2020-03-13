Key runway themes from Autumn/Winter 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key womenswear themes emerging on the FW20-21 international runways.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential catwalk themes that will be informing the womenswear market for Fall Winter 2020-21. Experiments with integration and hybridization sees designers coalesce contrasting and seemingly opposing ideas into coherent collections with a fresh perspective. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three overarching FW20-21 themes. Global Heritage Sport unites high performance with high culture from around the world while Masculine Vintage Glamour fuses menswear tailoring with women’s opulent eveningwear. Opposite influences attract in the The Eco Minimalist, that blends rusticity with essentialism with a contemporary refinement.

Global Heritage Sport

Extreme outdoorwear is imbued with a nomadic global spirit as expressive folk prints and handcrafted details are applied to voluminous quilted puffer coats. Luxurious materials and intricate, richly artistic prints elevate technical sports, putting a couture spin on performance pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Ermanno Scervino, Moncler x 1952, Mame Kurogouchi, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

The Eco Minimalist

Eco inspirations combine with minimalism, refining the rustic aesthetic while softening previously austere looks. Clean lined silhouettes come in natural, materials and details pared back with global craft influences making a subtle statement through considered placement fringing in self colours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Acne Studios, Roksanda, Nehera, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Masculine Vintage Glamour

Glamourous evening attire plays on notions of gender as masculine suiting influences offer an alternative to the classic cocktail or occasion dress. Shirt and tie combos, oversized and statement shoulder oversized blazers are given a feminine touch with sequins, dense ruffle panels and fluid fabrications.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Toga, Givenchy, Vetements, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

