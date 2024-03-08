Key Trends, animal prints, cocooning and more at Milan Fashion Week FW24

According to The Guardian, it was down to Giorgio Armani to sum up the FW24 edition of MFW. “For me, what fashion can do is convey a sense of renewal, but also joy. We aren’t changing the world, nor can we solve the world’s problems, but we can give people a moment of lightness, the feeling of being different, new and even more beautiful. These are small pleasures, but sometimes small things can make a big difference.”

Animal Magic

Regardless of runway trends in other fashion capitals, animal prints are an Italian style perennial. This season saw a focus on that mainstay of the mob wives aesthetic , leopard prints.

Blumarine: designer, Walter Chiapponi

Blumarine FW24/ Look 1 Credits: Blumarine FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a large-scale leopard print coat over a dark red sparkling top and rose print mini slip. A white bow necklace and rose print satin flats accessorized the look.

Diesel: designer, Glenn Martens

Diesel FW24/ Look 15 Credits: Diesel FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a leopard print fur jacket with sheer inserts with a rose print over an animal and rose print sheer top, a leopard print and plaid inserts, with brown patent boots.

Dolce & Gabbana

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: a floor-length coat with sash belt in a variegated leopard print and matching hat and bag.

Marni: designer, Francesco Risso

Marni FW24/ Look 24 Credits: Marni FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 24: a leopard print turtleneck tunic with gauntlets and boots in a contrast color.

No.21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No.21 FW24/ Look 27 Credits: No.21 FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a mock turtleneck long sleeved bodysuit in a leopard print with a brown check wool micro mini skirt with slit and bow embellishment with red slingbacks.

The Silk Road

Sheer fabrics, semi-nudity and inner-wear as outerwear have been trending in all of the major cities for several seasons. Slip dresses, bralettes and a variety of other underwear were rendered in satin, lace, silk and other luxurious fabrics.

Daniel Del Core

Del Core FW24/ Look 30 Credits: Del Core FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: a nude bralette under a nude sheer slip with cold shoulder details and ruffles. Strappy sandals with stud embellishment.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci FW24/ Look 50 Credits: Gucci FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 50: a navy-blue lace bra and boy cut shorts under a mid-length sheer navy slip with lace inserts. Green patent slingbacks with diamante embellishment.

Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto Puglisi

Roberto Cavalli FW24/ Look 50 Credits: Roberto Cavalli FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 50: a black devore slip trimmed with lace, with asymmetric straps. Accessories included a large sized double chain necklace with a crystal charm, a black patent mini handbag and knee-high boots.

Vivetta Ponti

Vivetta FW24/ Look 5 Credits: Vivetta FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a pale blue bustier and matching tap shorts under a lace peignoir in the same color with black velvet bow trimmings. Navy blue velvet slingbacks and a leather hobo completed the look.

Ermanno Scervino

Scervino FW24/ Look 22 Credits: Scervino FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a bodysuit with a brown leather corset in a croc pattern, boy shorts and a pleated sheer skirt. Accessories included a long wool scarf, sheer opera length gloves and suede platform boots.

Wrap It Up

Cocoon styles for outerwear, scarves and wraps were prevalent on Milan’s runways, using cashmere wool

Laura Biagiotti

Biagiotti FW24/ Look 24 Credits: Biagiotti FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a fawn brown double-faced wool shawl with a hood and a matching mini skirt. Suede boots and an olive-green leather satchel accessorized the look.

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta FW24/ Look 13 Credits: Bottega Veneta FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a pale blue asymmetric turtleneck shawl over a blouson top and skirt to match with sheer layers of cream and black underneath. Accessories included an Intrecciato clutch and brown mules.

Daniele Calcaterra

Calcaterra FW24/ Look 1 Credits: Calcaterra FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a brown tweed coat with a shawl wrap attached over tan wool pants.

Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis

Ferragamo FW24/ Look 21 Credits: Ferragamo FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: a brown wool cape with a wide belt neck over a burgundy dress with a oxblood colored clutch and tee-strap sandals.

Martino Midali

Midali FW24/ Look 4 Credits: Midali FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a cream-colored hooded knit top under a wool wrap in the same color and a matching wrap skirt and ankle boots.

In The Round

Another strong trend to emerge this season has been garments with a rounded shoulder shape.

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta FW24/ Look 7 Credits: Bottega Veneta FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a blue cocoon style coat in nubby wool with a one-button closure over black underpinnings and black mules.

Genny: designer, Sara Cavazza Facchini

Genny FW24/ Look 9 Credits: Genny FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: a blouson jacket with rounded shoulders and a scarf at the neck and culottes in grey textured wool.

Maryling: designer, Angelo Katsapis

Maryling FW24/ Look 19 Credits: Maryling FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: an overcoat with rounded shoulders in a large black and white houndstooth check, bright orange long gloves and tan and red two-tone slippers.

Sarawong

SaraWong FW24/ Look 1 Credits: SaraWong FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a green mohair wool double-breasted jacket with rounded shoulders and cropped sleeves over a sheer black slip dress with embroidery. Opera-length black leather gloves, a black hard cased bag and mules completed the look.

Jil Sander: designer, Luke and Lucie Meier

Jil Sander FW24/ Look 3 Credits: Jil Sander FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a light green wool long sleeved tunic and overlong pants with seamed details. Accessories included a silver mirrored cap, a brown leather bag and long-haired grey footwear.