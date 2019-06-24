Key Womenswear Catwalk Accessories Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trends informing women's accessories design for the Fall Winter 2019-20 season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential accessories directions from the top collections exhibited on the international runways. Accessories focus on high quality and aspirational luxury with premium materials elevating staple pieces and showcasing specialist construction techniques. Our curated catwalk trends, specialist accessories reports and dedicated image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three themes that will be inspiring all levels of the accessories market. Minimal silhouettes evolve a new refinement via high calibre materials in the sophisticated Everyday Luxury and the contemporary cosiness of Premium Quilting. In Future Organics, modernist forms are reworked with softening elements from the natural world.

Everyday Luxury

Core accessories are elevated for Fall Winter 2019-20 with premium quality fabrications and considered detailing. Simple, clean-lined totes and shoppers are rendered in luxuriously supple leathers while neutral trims applied in unexpected ways offer a sophisticated alternative to colour pops. Hardware is kept to a minimum to enhance accessories' understated appeal.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Burberry, Courreges, Prada, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Future Organics

Futuristic metalwork is given a fresh, organic twist for softer look. Oversized chunky chains have a subtly beaten finish with semi-matte finishes tempering hard metal constructions. Mixed scale hardware trims introduce an asymmetrical element while single statement earrings utilise flowing lines and curves, echoing forms from nature.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: J. W. Anderson, Bottega Veneta, Jamie Wei Huang, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Premium Quilting

Bags come with a super cosy feel for the winter season. Padding and quilting effects create comforting pieces designed to be grabbed and hugged close to the body. Leathers and materials focus on quality with matte or subtly polished finishes and plush handles. Single colours and minimal hardware highlight 3D surface techniques.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

