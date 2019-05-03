Key Womenswear Catwalk Footwear Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trends informing women's footwear design into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential footwear directions from the top designers showing on the international runways. The popularity of performance and outdoor styles influences a new era of hybrid styles that innovatively infuse high fashion looks with a fresh functionality. Our curated catwalk trends, specialist footwear reports and dedicated image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three themes that will be inspiring the footwear market across all levels. The Premium Square Toe showcases one of the season's most contemporary profiles with a sharp take on minimalist design. The Fashion Flyknit and High Fashion Outdoors introduce the essential hybrid looks for FW19-20, creatively blending the best of outdoor and performancewear with the latest high fashion trends.

The Premium Square Toe

A key footwear profile for the season, shallow walled square toes lend an elongated, flattened appearance to boots and heels. Detailing is kept to a minimum to highlight angular, clean lined silhouettes that are further enhanced through the use of premium fabrications.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Nina Ricci,Proenza Schouler, Roberto Cavalli, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Fashion Flyknit

Sportswear fabrications are repurposed for fashion footwear as flyknit technology is applied to sleek boot silhouettes. Stretchy knits create a second-skin, sock-like fit with subtle stitchwork patterns fusing contemporary performance aspects with delicate, feminised crafting techniques.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Iceberg, Ben Taverniti Unravel Project, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

High Fashion Outdoors

Premium leather boots are given an outdoor twist for FW19-20 with rubberised galosh-like toe caps and coverings providing a protective overshoe effect. Chunky sole units and moulded treads add to the hybridized feel, introducing both sneaker, Wellington and hiker elements.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dries Van Noten, Burberry, Tods, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

