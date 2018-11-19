KFC collaborates with Nigo on streetwear collection

KFC, the fried chicken fast-food chain, has collaborated with Japanese designer Nigo on a streetwear collection that it is finger lickin’ good.

Nigo, using KFC's Colonel Sanders as his muse, has teamed up with global creative studio Hypemaker to create the Human Made x KFC capsule collection, featuring a shop jacket, hoodie, hat, and T-shirt inspired by the 1970s Americana and workwear style.

For inspiration, Nigo visited the KFC headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Colonel Sanders Museum and KFC archives, and spent time in the kitchen learning to make the Colonel’s world famous fried chicken.

"When we heard of Nigo's obsession with Colonel Sanders, we had to invite him for a rare tour of the Colonel's personal archives to help inspire him," said Steve Kelly, director of media and digital marketing in a statement. "We're humbled to work alongside both Hypemaker and Nigo in debuting this collection and are proud to have been a small part of his creative process."

The Human Made x KFC capsule collection launched at a pop-up shopping experience in a KFC restaurant in Manhattan on November 16, ahead of its launch on HBX.com and at the Human Made store in Tokyo on November 23. Prices range from 20 to 375 US dollars.

This isn’t the fried chicken chain’s first foray into fashion, in August, it launched its own clothing and accessories collection in Australia for charity, featuring budgie smugglers, track pants and fried chicken-scented surf wax to raise money for the company’s Youth Foundation, and in the UK back in 2015, KFC challenged London-based designer Katie Eary to create a capsule womenswear collection for spring/summer 2016 within an hour, as part of the fast-food chain’s #PackMoreIntoLunch campaign.

Images: courtesy of KFC