Khalid, Noah Cyrus join Hollister for anti-bullying campaign

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Hollister brand has teamed with singer-songwriters Khalid and Noah Cyrus for an anti-bullying campaign directed towards educational institutions.

The retailer is backing Sit With Us, an app developed by 16-year-old student Natalie Hampton to help facilitate new friendships in schools. It will also launch a year long #CarpeNow social media campaign - which will be a part of their forthcoming marketing efforts. Hollister, which has promoted an anti-bullying message since 2013, is behind the Carpe the Fit Out of Denim movement - releasing items that encourage buyers to seize any and every moment.

“I am proud to collaborate with a brand that celebrates inclusivity.” Khalid said in a statement from the brand. “I’m only two years out of high school and I still clearly remember the bullying that can happen in that environment.”

Cyrus echoed similar sentiment, “To be part of this Hollister campaign alongside my friend Khalid is an absolute dream. I’m also proud to bring further awareness to Natalie’s Sit With Us app to make school a better place for all.”

Kristin Scott, brand president for Hollister Co., added, “As a brand, we celebrate the freedom to belong, no judgment, and no demand other than to let others in, and as our customers head back to the classroom, we want to spread that message of inclusivity.”

The two singer-songwriters will also be part of the brand’s yearlong #CarpeNow campaign. They will become integrated with Hollister’s marketing throughout the balance of the year, including the back-to-school campaign, “Carpe the Fit Out of Denim.”

Hollister is set to kick off a series of events throughout the U.S. that cater to young customers starting this fall.

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister SS18