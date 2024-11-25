Khloé Kardashian launches debut fragrance with Luxe Brands

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, who is co-founder of denim-focused fashion brand Good American, has launched her first solo fragrance in partnership with Luxe Brands, the prestige beauty company behind fragrances with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The ‘XO Khloé' fragrance debuted at luxury retailer Harrods in the UK today, November 25, and will be followed by a US launch in Ulta Beauty from December 1 before rolling out to key territories around the world in Europe, Australia, and Mexico from spring 2025.

The scent draws inspiration from Khloé herself, aiming to capture her “positive spirit and the light,” while highlighting her “evolution as an entrepreneur, sister, and mother”. It has been developed in collaboration with two award-winning, world-class perfumers - master perfumer Alberto Morillas and senior perfumer Clément Gavarry of Firmenich.

Commenting on the fragrance, Kardashian said in a statement: "Creating this fragrance has been such a special journey for me. I take a hands-on approach to any project I am involved in, and I wanted every detail of XO Khloé to feel intentional and purposeful. From the bottle design to the campaign – I was fully integrated into the process from start to finish.

“I'm especially proud of the scent, it was something we spent a lot of time on to make sure it was perfect, and I'm so happy with the final product.”

Described as an upscale, addictive and sensual fragrance, ‘XO Khloé’ offers a multifaceted floral scent with top notes of crystallised rose petals, lavender, and sage, fruit-based heart notes of peach and praline, and tonka bean, moss and musk for the base notes. It retails for 75 pounds for 100ml.

Khloé Kardashian signature fragrance debuts at Harrods, ahead of Ulta Beauty rollout in December

Khloé Kardashian’s XO Khloé fragrance with Luxe Brands Credits: Luxe Brands

Noreen Dodge, chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer of Luxe Brands, said: "Khloé is one of the most influential people in the world. We know she has the power to both disrupt and accelerate the fragrance category. In bringing Khloé's brilliant vision to life, our intention was to deliver a beautiful fragrance and an immersive, high-level brand campaign that resonates with Khloé's audience and consumers globally.

“We've solidified incredible retail partners - our lead global partnership with Harrods will debut the brand and solidify the trajectory to launch with excellence. Stateside, our trusted retail partner, Ulta Beauty, will bring an unrivalled experience to customers. We are thrilled to break ground on the blueprint of a premium, legacy brand."

Tony Bajaj, chief executive of Luxe Brands, added: "At Luxe Brands, we develop brands with longevity in mind. From the beginning, we set an unwavering goal to develop high-quality fragrances that inspire consumers around the world with best-in-class execution and next-level innovation for the long term.

“We are honoured to partner with Khloé on a brand proposition that surpasses these expectations. Her strategic and forward-thinking approach is evident in all aspects of this launch. And the demand has been unprecedented – we look forward to the rollout in Spring 2025 and beyond."