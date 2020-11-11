Kickers places spotlight on 50 creatives in new campaign

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, footwear brand Kickers is highlighting 50 creatives that it states “will shape their respective industries over the next 50 years”.

Called the Kickers: Class of ’50, the list places a spotlight on a range of creatives from DJ’s to designers, art curators to dancers and editors, including Leanne Elliot Young of Digital Institute of Fashion, stylist and designers The McKing Sisters, Ollie Olanipekun of Future Impose and Milo Harley and Ned Membery of Dukes Cupboard.

The line-up also includes the full team behind the lens of the creative campaign, from makeup artist Lauren Webster to the photographer Rosie Matheson.

“The Class is a true celebration of homegrown talent and features some of the most exciting faces in the industry at the moment,” explains Kickers in a statement.

Each of the creatives featured in the campaign champions Kickers’ classroom heritage, with each shot in a classic school portrait aesthetic. The self-styled portraits aim to showcase not only the personality of the ‘pupil’ in a raw and authentic aesthetic, but also to highlight the “true force of the UK creative industries” as the list comprises of a diverse range of skills and talent.

Kickers celebrate 50th anniversary with a campaign highlighting emerging creatives

Alongside the campaign visuals, Kickers worked closely with each creative to gain their feedback on their education experience, and how their talent and skill has grown and developed since their school days.

The footwear brand adds that they hope it challenges the traditional notion of success in ‘core subjects’, and in light of recent headlines around retraining, sends a message that “individuality, originality and creativity is more important than ever”.

Other creatives taking part include singer Olivia Dean, Joe Joiner director of Area.Gen, stylist Bemi Shaw, creative director Joseph Prince, photographer Louis Never, ballet dancer Mukeni Nel, Rob Boyd designer of Soar Runner, lecturer Shanu Walpita, and Rhiannon Barry founder of Nintey Fly Wavey Garms.

The Kickers: Class Of ‘50 campaign launch coincides with the unveiling of the exclusive Kickers 50th Anniversary collection, featuring the Kick Hi 50th shoe that has been made to celebrate Kickers heritage, while looking forward to the future.

The classic Kick Hi silhouette has been enhanced with handcrafted details such as raw edges, leather laces, printed cork in-sock and fleurette detailing, and features a soft, unlined leather upper. The shoe is available in three colourways - Veg Tan, Dark Brown and classic Kickers Red, and retails for 105 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Kickers; Portraits by Rosie Matheson