Kids’ wear a new growth driver for Voonik

Voonik, India's first personalization-based shopping platform launched its kids wear collection on November 14. The collection is based on the company's ethos of making fashion accessible and affordable to all and is available on Voonik's website, mobile site and mobile app. The collection is focused on clothes and accessories for children in the age group of 0 to 12 years.

The company recently added ethnic styles in the kids’ collection. From lehenga choli to party dresses for girls and blazers to sherwanis for boys, the kids wear collection covers everything parents want to buy for their little ones during the family weddings. The kids wear collection is getting consistent traction from all customers. Within one hour of the launch, more than 200 orders got placed.

There is also a winter wear collection that has all styles of caps, gloves, jeggings, jeans, onesies, jackets, sweaters and such. Sujayath Ali, CEO, Voonik, says customers are overwhelmed with the amazing collection and are constantly writing to us to add more styles. Also the, winter wear is available starting at Rs. 299 and the wedding and party clothes are in the range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1999.

Voonik has a network of 40,000 plus seller partners across the country and has 30 million customers. With kids wear, the company is deepening its engagement with the sellers to penetrate a highly profitable market segment where both the frequency as well as the number of items per orders is higher than any other fashion category.