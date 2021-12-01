Kiki McDonough to rent jewellery on Hurr

British jewellery designer Kiki McDonough is launching a curated edit of fine jewellery on UK rental platform Hurr to coincide with the festive season.

The 25-piece Kiki McDonough collection features earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, including several of the designer’s instantly recognisable, much-loved collections such as the ‘Forget-me-not’ 18ct yellow gold and blue topaz necklace, the ‘Candy’ green amethyst and diamond earrings in yellow gold and the ‘Candy’ blue topaz, lemon quartz and lavender amethyst necklace.

Kiki McDonough launching on Hurr marks the rental platform’s first fine jewellery partner and will allow customers to rent jewellery from 71 pounds for a four-day rental period.

Commenting on the launch, McDonough said in a statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hurr providing customers with an accessible and flexible route to wearing fine jewellery. My jewellery is designed to be worn and enjoyed, not to be saved just for special occasions. My hope is that women will thoroughly enjoy the experience, feeling confident and at their best over the festive season and beyond, experimenting with colour as well as new shapes and styles.

“The way in which Hurr facilitate this, meeting the on-demand requests through an extremely sophisticated tech platform, is incredibly impressive, and I am thrilled that together we are enabling women to access jewellery, which can be as inspiring as owning it.”

Victoria Prew, chief executive at Hurr, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Kiki on this exclusive rental launch, at Hurr we are huge fans of the brand. As a category, jewellery is really gaining popularity in the rental space as we are consistently getting requests from our community for more pieces, so this is a really exciting brand partner for Hurr.”