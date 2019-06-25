Kim Kardashian to launch a new shapewear line

From fashion influencer to apparel entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian has announced the creation of a shapewear brand called Kimono.

Kimono has been in development for about a year and will officially launch next month. People Magazine reported that the line will include bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, body suits and thermal leggings, offered in sizes XXS to 4XL and across nine shades. Items will retail between 22 and 98 USD.

Kardashian shared images of the upcoming line in an Instagram post, including one with herself as a model. "I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years," she wrote in the caption. "Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.

"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."