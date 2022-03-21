Kimai and Alex Eagle launch capsule jewellery collection

Sustainable fine jewellery brand Kimai, worn by the Duchess of Sussex and actress Emma Watson, has launched its first design collaboration with Alex Eagle, placing traceability at the core.

The 7-piece collection, designed by Alex Eagle, features earrings, necklaces and a ring, which have all been crafted by Kimai using lab-grown diamonds and recycled 18k gold.

Inspiration from the collection began with a harness clip, explains Kimai, with Eagle taking the functional shape and elevating it with lab-grown diamonds, and adding "playful features," such as decorative snap hooks and spinning cylinders.

Image: Kimai x Alex Eagle

At the heart of the collection is the ability to make select pieces unique to the wearer. You can transform a bracelet into a necklace, link earrings can be pieced together for a statement drop, and the ring can be worn as a pendant.

Commenting on the collection, Eagle said in a statement: “Why save jewellery for special occasions when you can wear your favourite diamonds in different ways every day of the week? Working with Kimai was an opportunity to distil my design ethos of elevated everyday essentials into an innovative and sustainable fine jewellery capsule collection that can be worn every day, in multiple ways.”

Kimai co-founder Jessica Warch added: “We loved handing over the reins of our atelier to Alex, giving her the creative control to design her dream collection. This is our first design collaboration, and we couldn’t think of anyone better, or more fun, to work with.”

Image: Kimai x Alex Eagle

Each piece in the Kimai x Alex Eagle collection is handmade using lab-grown diamonds grown using solar energy and recycled gold. This is at the heart of Kimai’s sustainable jewellery offering by combining artisanal techniques with a low-impact approach.

Prices start from 195 pounds and range up to 4,745 pounds and are available exclusively on Kimai.com.

Image: Kimai x Alex Eagle