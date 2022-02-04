Klarna partners with Good On You for sustainable collection curation

Payment option provider Klarna has revealed a new collaboration with sustainability rating platform Good On You, bringing curated Sustainable Collections to the Klarna App.

The initiative intends to bring more awareness to environmentally and ethically friendly apparel, with the first in-app curation set to feature 23 clothing brands, including Arket, Pangaia and Mara Hoffman. All brands included in the current curation, and in future ones, will have received top scores from Good On You’s sustainability track records.

The eco-driven platform aims to bring customers reliable sources of information through a clear rating system. Good On You assesses companies’ impact on people and the plant, providing each one with a five-point scale rating formed from extensive data points.

Hoping to inspire customers with greater transparency, the Klarna App will include the Sustainable Collections selection in its shoppable section of the homepage, allowing users to tap through and shop featured products.

The curation follows the launch of the payment provider’s carbon emissions tracker last year, providing shoppers with data to help inform on purchasing decisions. In its collaboration announcement, the company expressed further plans to expand on the tracker to include CO2 emissions at product level and enable item comparisons.

The first set of Sustainable Collections are now live to shop in the US, Sweden and Germany until the end of April, with new sets scheduled to be launched throughout 2022 and with additional plans of extending to more regions.