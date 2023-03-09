Klarna unveils limited edition footwear for the Chicago Bulls, designed by Don C

Global shopping service Klarna has announced its continued partnership with the Chicago Bulls as their official shopping partner, extending their collaboration for several more years. As part of the partnership, Klarna has teamed up with streetwear designer Don C to create a special edition sneaker for the Bulls' iconic mascot, Benny the Bull.

As the Chicago Bull‘s creative strategy and design advisor, Don C presented the sneaker during the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns on March 3.

The new Just Don sneaker features a rust-color design that aims to reflect Chicago’s downtown bridges. Also the recognizable pink color associated with Klara can be found in the look of the high-top sneaker.

"We are always looking to provide more experiences to Bulls fans both in the arena and all around the world and this year we levelled up by making pairs of Benny inspired Just Don sneakers available exclusively to fans using Klarna," stated David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, in a press release.

The continued partnership with the Bulls expressed the commitment to supporting the team and their fans. By providing an all-in-one shopping service, Klarna aims to make it easier for fans to support the Bulls and buy merchandise.

The sneaker was launched on March 3 and is available to purchase for 460 dollars on the Klarna app.