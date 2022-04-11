Knix and Betsey Johnson collaborate on lingerie and nightwear collection

Intimates label Knix has revealed a collaboration with Betsey Johnson consisting of a co-created collection inspired by the New York designer’s punk-like origins.

A range of playful, iconic prints referencing Johnson’s typical design essence will be available in a nightgown, sleep set, three bra types and two underwear styles, including a leak proof version.

“I’m nuts for Knix,” said Johnson, in a release. “I’ve never had so much fun collaborating with a design team who understands Betsey Johnson while being able to create pieces that I, myself, want to live in everyday.”

She continued: “From the tiniest bikini brief, to comfy cozy PJ’s and sexy slip dresses - my Knix collection is a complete wardrobe. Wear it under, wear it over. Inside or outside. Simple as that, all you need is Betsey Johnson x Knix to have a little fun this season.”

Accompanying the launch, Knix will be releasing an augmented reality (AR) feature for Instagram, allowing users to implement dedicated filters inspired by the collection into their posts.

The collection launches April 12 and will be available through Knix’s official site.