Kollectiff to host virtual catwalk events during Metaverse Fashion Week

Digital innovation lab Kollectiff has revealed it will be hosting a catwalk during Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week, which opens its virtual doors today, from March 24 to March 27.

Entitled The Metaloop, the event, which is being held in collaboration with Unxd, comes complete with catwalk shows, pop-up shops, after parties and immersive experiences available to all visitors.

Runways displaying virtual wearables will be held by the likes of DressX, Cider, 8sian, The Rebels and Christine Massarany, each spanning 15 minutes and scheduled at set times throughout the four day period.

Alongside branded catwalk shows and their afterparties, Kollectiff will also be debuting its collection of Metahelmets , a project it unveiled with virtual fashion marketplace DressX back in December 2021. The duo will additionally be offering up a limited edition outfit collection to be available in Kollectiff’s dedicated zone.

In a release, CEO and co-founder of Kollectiff, Tino Vivo, said: “Kollectiff is elated to be participating in Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week with major companies in the fashion and tech industries. We are looking forward to debuting our full collection of Metahelments and outfits from Kollectiff’s The Metaverse Travel Agency (The MTA) drop. We are grateful to work with partners such as Decentraland and DressX.”