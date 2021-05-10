Kust launches sustainable swimwear collection made with Econyl

Polish underwear label Kust has launched a sustainable swimwear collection made using recycled materials.

The premium menswear brand has made the collection using Econyl, a recycled nylon made from regenerated fishing nets and other waste found in the ocean.

The collection comes in two styles - briefs, in black, turquoise and deep pink, and shorts, in royal blue, black and red.

The collection is accompanied by a campaign capturing the spirit of the Baltic resort town while adhering to the brand’s in-house minimalist, retro silhouette.

Prices range from 90 euros for the briefs to 100 euros for the shorts.