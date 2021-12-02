L’Oréal partners with climate tech company Breezometer

L’Oréal has announced its partnership with climate tech company Breezometer.

The two companies aim to discover insights into exposome and skin through its multi-year partnership.

“In combining our historical expertise in skin care science with Breezometer’s innovative technology platform, we will provide our consumers all around the world new services and actionable advice in their skin routines to combat the effects of the environment,” said deputy chief executive officer in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal, Barbara Lavernos.

Brezometer and L’Oréal aim to create an exclusive beauty-driven exposome platform, and learn more about how the environment affects skin ageing. Through this research, new services can then be offered to customers as to how they can take care of their skin in the best way.

“At Breezometer, we are thrilled to continue and grow our partnership with the world’s top beauty company, L’Oréal. Their deep values around science, tech and innovation are very in line with ours around air quality and environmental sciences,” said Ran Korber, CEO of Breezometer.