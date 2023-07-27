Labels to Watch: 5 Parisian menswear brands to look out for

For Paris’ SS24 menswear season, fashion designers were challenging gender codes. Under the influence of women, the high-end, luxury segment of men's fashion is flourishing, thanks to couture creations that were blurring the lines. Following the wrapping up of Pitti Uomo in Florence and the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, FashionUnited has highlighted five names to keep an eye on in the menswear sector.

Gunther

Collection AW23/24 for Gunther. Image: Gunther

Gunther was founded in 2019 by Naomi Gunther and develops pieces inspired by streetwear, classic and traditional lines, all enhanced by refined materials. The brand follows the short circuit model, offering collections that are designed and manufactured in Paris.

Best seller: The Double Shirt

Frequency of collections: Two collections a year

Price: from 130 euros (premium cotton t-shirts) to 1,500 euros (wool coat)

Distribution: Zalando, Not Just A Label, B Hype (Dubai), Printemps (Paris) and the brand's e-shop (no own physical store to date)

Recent projects: Gunther showed its SS24 collection at the most recent Pitti Uomo in the Sala del Nazioni. It also held a show during Paris Fashion Week in June and participated in an event to promote French fashion in South Korea (MIF Seoul).

Arturo Obegero

Image: Arturo Obegero

Arturo Obegero launched his brand in Paris in 2020, a few months before covid-19 hit the planet. His refined, romantic and sensual style has been spotted on pop icon Harry Styles, who is helping to broaden the field of fashion for men. The singer and Spanish designer have been collaborating since 2021, giving Arturo Obegero's work great visibility on the international stage.

Best seller: Gades high waisted trousers (high-waisted, flared trousers from the 1970s, named after Spanish dancer Antonio Gades and inspired by traditional bullfighting and flamenco outfits)

Frequency of collections: Two collections per year

Price: From 60 to 1,200 euros.

Distribution: Ssense, The Anann Shop (Japan), Elevastor (Paris) and the brand's e-shop (no own physical store to date)

Recent projects: The brand showed its SS24 menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, in an event on June 23. It is also set to launch its first AO bag.

Valette Studio

Image: Valette Studio

Launched in 2020 by Pierre-François Valette, Valette Studio is a Parisian brand for men with clean cuts and an effortless look. Its tailoring aims for the comfort of tracksuits, while its silhouettes play on layering. Valette Studio's ready-to-wear also functions as a fashion house, offering made-to-measure pieces.

Best seller: Pieces with sleeves

Frequency of collections: Two collections per year (80 models per collection on average)

Price: From 100 euros (scarf, T-shirt, etc.) to 1,200 euros (coats)

Distribution: 8 Soho (Melbourne), Boys Don't Cry (BDC, Paris), L’Audacieux (Caen), Ouimillie (Boston), Soem (Lyon), L’Exclusive and brand e-shop, as well as direct sales and tailoring in the Middle East via what the brand calls the “exclusive customer platform” dedicated to special VIP customers, a significant source of activity for Valette Studio (no own physical store to date)

Recent projects: Valette Studio showed its SS24 collection during a show on the first day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, June 20.

Weisheng

Collection SS23. Image: Weisheng Paris.

The Weisheng fashion house was launched in Paris in 2020 by Taiwan-born Weisheng Wang. The men's label combines glittering, sensual, glamorous and daring aesthetics, and has dressed American actors Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Asher Angel, among others. The designer’s couture pieces are made to order, with embroidery created in collaboration with the Parisian atelier Safrane Cortambert.

Best seller: "Bling bling" series, pieces in transparent rhinestone fabric

Frequency of collections: Two collections per year

Price: From 100 euros (accessories, including jewellery created in partnership with jeweller Anton Heunis) to 1,500-2,000 euros (more elaborate pieces such as the ‘Bling Bling’ series)

Distribution: The brand works mainly with private clients and does not currently have a storefront, but a studio located in Bastille (Paris), accessible by appointment. PAP lines are distributed in South Korea (LG Fashion), Sweden (Maruschka de Margo) and the United States (Shannon Sloanhall)

Recent projects: Weisheng Paris plans to develop its ready-to-wear lines alongside couture and to open a boutique in Paris. The brand's presence at the Tranoï show in January was part of its efforts to develop distribution in France.

Jeanne Friot

Image: Jeanne Friot

Jeanne Friot, named after its designer, presents itself as a label without a genre, producing fashion in small quantities with a keen sense of art and craft. Once again, the collections help to break down the clichés of fashion, using poetic materials to dress colourful, embossed or sparkling silhouettes.

Best seller: Feathered jeans

Frequency of collections: 2 collections per year

Price: from 70 to 1,500 euros for workshop pieces

Distribution: Frankie Shop, Visore X, the brand's e-shop (no own physical store to date)

Recent projects: Jeanne Friot showed its SS24 collection on June 22 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.