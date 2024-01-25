Labels to Watch: Children's fashion labels from Pitti Bimbo

All eyes are currently on Florence. After the men's fashion fair Pitti Uomo, attention now turns to the childrenswear. For the 98th edition of Pitti Immagine Bimbo, which focuses on clothing, accessories and lifestyle for the little ones, FashionUnited has rounded up some promising brands and new additions to the event, which transformed the Fortezza da Basso event site into a children's paradise from January 17th to 19th transform.

Tetoi Vienna

The start-up Tetoi Vienna, founded in November 2022, is bringing life to Austria's once prominent fashion scene with its children's fashion. Just one year after the launch, the company received a great response and presented its first summer collection for babies and toddlers. Driven by the motivation to offer high-quality clothing that does not become unusable after a short period of use, the brand lets actions speak for itself and relies on extensive transparency in material selection and production. Classic, timeless designs are intended to remind us of Vienna's classic past.

Image: Tetoi Vienna

Image: Tetoi Vienna

About Tetoi Vienna: Founded: 2022 in Vienna, Austria

2022 in Vienna, Austria Bestseller: Alpine fleece set, consisting of trousers and top

Alpine fleece set, consisting of trousers and top Target audience: Babies and children up to six years old

Babies and children up to six years old Sales points: Online shop on tetoi-vienna.com, regular pop-ups in Austria

Online shop on tetoi-vienna.com, regular pop-ups in Austria Sales: In-house, [email protected]

In-house, [email protected] Pitti Uomo: Padiglione Cavaniglia – B/8

Padiglione Cavaniglia – B/8 Prices: From around 10 euros for a hat to 40 euros for the Alpine fleece set

From around 10 euros for a hat to 40 euros for the Alpine fleece set Production: Mostly using cellulose fiber Tencel Lyocell, manufactured in Seoul, South Korea

Retta Jane

The brand works with a neutral color palette that allows for combinations or coordinated 'sibling looks'. The gender-neutral range of jumpsuits, bodysuits, top and pants sets, hats and vests are manufactured in Seoul, South Korea. Tencel Lyocell is the most frequently used material, for which young entrepreneur Maximilian Gadermeier cites the advantages of the material's breathable, temperature-regulating, antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties as the reason.

Is it possible to design the pattern construction of a garment so that it can keep up with the changing body of a child and last longer for its wearer? The American interior designer Retta Tussey has taken on this challenge. With over 20 years of experience in the creative field, including at the US fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, Tussey understands how to create products according to special requirements. Her aim is to make it easier for young customers to grow up and to give them designs that appear neither too childlike nor too adult.

Image: Retta Jane

Shapes, colors and details find their inspiration in Tussey's wardrobe, which houses vintage pieces passed down from generation to generation. The style of tunics, trousers and skirts moves between sporty functionality and nostalgic elegance. High-necked, straight-cut dresses and bright patterns are reminiscent of the 60s. An elastic waistband and enough seam allowance prevent it from growing out quickly.

A placement in the higher price segment was a conscious choice: the brand's pieces should be seen as an investment and subsequently passed on instead of thrown away. Production takes place in Chinese factories in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, one of which is even run by women, emphasizes Tussey. The inventory team and technical design team operate out of New York.

Image: Retta Jane

About Retta Jane: Founded: Soft launch in 2023 in Missouri, USA

Soft launch in 2023 in Missouri, USA Bestseller: Bow tunic 'Augusta'

Bow tunic 'Augusta' Target audience: girls aged seven to 14

girls aged seven to 14 Sales points: Online shop on rettajane.com

Online shop on rettajane.com Sales: In-house, [email protected], showroom in St. Louis

In-house, [email protected], showroom in St. Louis Pitti Uomo: Padiglione Centrale – J/4

Padiglione Centrale – J/4 Prices: Around 61 euros for a T-shirt, 167 euros for pants and 320 euros for a cape

Around 61 euros for a T-shirt, 167 euros for pants and 320 euros for a cape Production: Technical design in New York, manufacturing in Hong Kong and Shenzhen

Hanska

Nora and Hannes Hänska are a creative power couple. They launched the bag label that bears their last name in Berlin in 2014 after the two had studied art and design. Nina Hänska's preference had already been for minimalist accessories, whose prototypes Hannes Hänska perfected until they were ready for series production. Since design, detailing and small series are implemented directly in the house, the former premises of the German architectural firm Hänska, a familiar and efficient working atmosphere is required.

Image: Hannes Hänska/Hänska

Since 2021, the school bags have been produced in a family business in Porto, Portugal, while the other collections have been handmade in the Berlin studio. In addition to backpacks, the brand's range also includes pencil cases, gym bags, shoulder bags and carrier bags, which combine the characteristics of high functionality and are intended to make everyday life easier for young and old.

Hänska also offers absolute transparency regarding the production and origin of the materials. So it's no secret that the cotton used comes from Germany, the 'Seaqual' yarn made from marine waste comes from Portugal, the magnetic fasteners come from China and the vegan apple leather comes from Italy. The place of production of each individual piece is also mentioned in the brand's online shop.

Image: Sebastian Schiefner/Hänska

About Hanska: Founded: 2014 in Berlin, Germany

2014 in Berlin, Germany Bestseller: Backpack 'Ikasi'

Backpack 'Ikasi' Target audience: kindergarten and school children

kindergarten and school children Sales points: Online shop on shop.haenska.com, Mjot and Lila Lämmchen in Berlin, Tutu et Tata in Cologne, Rimini and WoMenArt in Basel, Mina and Lola in Vienna.

Online shop on shop.haenska.com, Mjot and Lila Lämmchen in Berlin, Tutu et Tata in Cologne, Rimini and WoMenArt in Basel, Mina and Lola in Vienna. Sales: In-house, [email protected], showroom in Berlin

In-house, [email protected], showroom in Berlin Pitti Uomo: Padiglione Cavaniglia – A/13

Padiglione Cavaniglia – A/13 Prices: 98 euros for a shoulder bag to 305 euros for a school bag

98 euros for a shoulder bag to 305 euros for a school bag Production: German cotton. Production of the school bags in Portugal and other products in-house

Hanevild

The Danish fashion label Hanevild (in German: Wildhahn) takes advantage of the charm of simple Scandinavian design and the cozy hygge lifestyle that invites you to enjoy. Founded in 2023 by Ninna Pedersen, the company pays particular attention to comfortable, nostalgic knitwear that looks like grandma sewed it. Sweaters with the embroidered, brand-typical motif of a rooster, vests, but also dresses and two-piece sets form the range and are intended to leave a “light, environmentally friendly impression”.

Image: Hanevild

Wool and cotton are used for yarns and fabrics, which are intended to offer good wearing comfort thanks to their soft finish. After the garments are manufactured in India, the embroidery and details are applied by hand in Denmark. Pedersen also works as a freelance photographer and captures the images from the brand campaigns herself behind the camera. The next collection will be available from February.