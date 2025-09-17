Labels to watch: young talents of Mode Suisse

Fashion Month is in full swing and usually centers around the four classic fashion capitals: Paris, London, New York and Milan. Zurich, and more specifically Mode Suisse & Friends 2025, however, is one of the first events of the month. It puts the Swiss fashion scene in the spotlight.

In addition to established names such as Danz and Anastasia Bull, the “Friends” and fashion schools such as Geneva University of Art and Design, Mode Suisse once again offered a platform for young fashion talent. The young designers presented for the first time in Switzerland's largest city. FashionUnited has taken a closer look at four newcomers. They share not only their debut at Mode Suisse, but also a focus on sustainability and a love of colour.

Lundi Piscine

Lundi Piscine presented as a newcomer at Mode Suisse. Credits: Lundi Piscine

Geneva-based fashion and textile design studio Lundi Piscine combines sustainable, ethical and artisanal values in its collections. The studio was founded by designer Lucie Guiragossian who completed her textile design studies at the École nationale supérieure des beaux-arts de Lyon. She also graduated in fashion design studies at the Geneva University of Art and Design (HEAD).

Inspired by workwear and uniforms, Guiragossian produces gender-neutral, trans-seasonal pieces. These are available either in limited editions or as one-off pieces. All materials are locally sourced, upcycled and screen-printed by hand. The label does not shy away from bold colours or eye-catching prints and always adds a touch of humour to its creations.

Lundi Piscine presented as a newcomer at Mode Suisse. Credits: Lundi Piscine

A special feature of the current collection is the collaboration with the Geneva-based aid organisation Le Vestiaire Social. This organisation distributes clothing to those in need free of charge. For the collaboration, the organisation provided Guiragossian with Swiss civilian uniforms from the 1980s. These have been given a new lease of life in a circular, social and local approach. For every piece sold, a share goes to the organisation to fund underwear and sun protection for children. In addition to upcycling and screen printing, Lundi Piscine regularly collaborates with partners from gastronomy, art, architecture and education to develop unique textiles.

Lundi Piscine Bestseller: Veste Conflits, Col Drapé

Veste Conflits, Col Drapé Target audience: Environmentally conscious people who love sustainable, authentic and stylish clothing; urban dwellers with a fashion sense who appreciate artisan-inspired cuts and dream of country life.

Environmentally conscious people who love sustainable, authentic and stylish clothing; urban dwellers with a fashion sense who appreciate artisan-inspired cuts and dream of country life.

25 outfits for the entire show collection including accessories

35 to 385 Swiss francs

The garments in the 'A Better World' collection were made in Lundi Piscine's workshops in Geneva using only existing resources. The leather accessories were made by an artisan in Aix-les-Bains, France. From sourcing materials and design to hand screen printing and production, every step was carried out within a three-hour radius of Geneva.

mail@lundipiscine.com

Anna Nia Studio

Anna Nia Studio is a Swiss fashion and design label founded in 2014 by the eponymous designer, Anna Nia. After working in costume design for film and television and at the Zurich label En Soie, Nia launched her own label with a shop in Zurich's old town. Today, she works from her studio and sells her collections through pop-up events, selected collaborations and the online shop. The label continues to be run as a one-woman operation and is developing organically.

Anna Nia Studio attaches great importance to sustainability and material awareness. Fabrics are hand-painted, upcycled or reused from remnants of previous collections. In addition to clothing, the portfolio also includes jewellery, accessories and home objects, all of which are developed in the studio. The label's philosophy is based on the conscious use of existing resources.

For Mode Suisse & Friends 2025, the focus is on the hand-painted ‘Flow Print’. This is a fabric in which colour and form are created through intuitive gestures. Simple cuts and high-quality materials form a restrained framework, while natural colour tones are reminiscent of the English countryside. The collection combines simple elegance with handcrafted design and reflects the label's sustainable approach.

Anna Nia Studio Founded: 2014

2014 Target audience: Anna Nia Studio designs for people looking for fashion with meaning – customers who value quality, sustainability and personal connection over mass production.

Anna Nia Studio designs for people looking for fashion with meaning – customers who value quality, sustainability and personal connection over mass production.

The store in Zurich closed in 2023, since then the label has been working with pop-up concepts. The permanent point of sale is the brand's webshop at annania.ch.

89 Swiss francs for a key ring to 980 Swiss francs for a coat

Each collection is 100 percent manufactured by two specialist manufacturers in Ticino. These long-standing partnerships guarantee quality, care and a personal connection that is tangible in every piece.

Contact: anna@annania.ch

Sonney Paris

Sonney Paris. Credits: Sonney Paris / C Mahieu

Lora Sonney is a designer who stands out for her experimental approach to materials. After completing her master's degree at the Haute École d’Art et de Design (HEAD) in Geneva, she gained experience at luxury labels such as Marine Serre, Céline and the Swiss embroidery house Jakob Schlaepfer, before becoming a finalist at the Hyères International Fashion Festival in 2022. In 2023, she presented a capsule collection with the couture house AZ Factory during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Inspired by the Jura woodlands where she grew up, Sonney develops clothing and accessories with flowing silhouettes, optimistic colours and innovative materials that transform everyday objects into recognisable designs.

Sonney Paris. Credits: Sonney Paris / C Mahieu

Her label, Sonney Paris, is based on material innovation and the reuse of everyday objects, such as recycled garden tools, which are transformed into surprising accessories. This process creates exclusive prints and a distinctive visual identity. The collections combine creativity with conscious use of materials and reflect a “less but better” philosophy.

Sonney Paris Points of sale: Villa Noailles in Hyères and the official webshop, sonneyparis.com

239 Swiss francs for a scarf to 1,233 Swiss francs for a trench coat

Production takes place responsibly and locally in France, Portugal or Italy to guarantee quality and scalability. The brand demonstrates how sustainable concepts and aesthetically high-quality products go hand in hand, and positions itself as a design label that coordinates function, form and material experimentation.

sales@sonneyparis.com

TATi

TATi. Credits: Tatjana Haupt

Tatjana Haupt is a multidisciplinary artist and knitwear designer who works between the border triangle of Switzerland, Germany and France and the city of Paris. In 2024, she founded her label TATi, drawing on her family history – her grandfather once owned a knitting factory in the Allgäu in Bavaria, Germany, which had to close 20 years ago. Haupt combines knitting techniques, textures, colours and prints to create wearable collages that move between art, fashion and political statement.

TATi. Credits: Tatjana Haupt

The brand focuses on a circular economy, upcycling and recycling and follows an anti-hype philosophy. Sampling and small productions are carried out in their own micro-factory. The yarns are carefully sourced from Italian spinning mills, partly in collaboration with the Fair Fashion Factory. In this way, collections are created that are sustainable, sophisticated and far from mass production.

TATi Bestseller: Upcycled ‘Oma Ketten’ and Upcycled Sexy Jumper

Upcycled ‘Oma Ketten’ and Upcycled Sexy Jumper Target audience: Creative, queer and feminist communities; slow fashion lovers and art and fashion enthusiasts who value craftsmanship and sustainability

Creative, queer and feminist communities; slow fashion lovers and art and fashion enthusiasts who value craftsmanship and sustainability

10 to 15 main looks per season, supplemented by capsule pieces and accessories

Accessories from 120 Swiss francs, knitwear pieces from 450 to 1,200 Swiss francs and individual pieces and collaborations for up to 2,500 Swiss francs

Production is done in the border triangle between Switzerland, Germany and France, specialising in small series and on-demand manufacturing. In-house production combines craftsmanship with local transparency, with a focus on circular economy and anti-hype production. Upcycling and recycling are central. Residual yarns, recycled materials and new sustainable yarns are creatively processed so that even their own remnants become new, playful yarns – a true full-circle-moment principle.

tatjana@hauptfam.de