Lacoste partners with Peanuts on collaborative collection

Premium athleisure brand Lacoste has revealed a new collaboration featuring characters from the Charles M. Schulz comic strip, Peanuts.

For autumn/winter 2021, the range has pieces for the whole family, men, women and children, with essential garments for the new season. Fans can get their hands on a selection of ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and leather goods, adorned with iconic characters from the comic.

The collection is the third collaboration with the cartoon characters, with the label stating it is the “ultimate meeting of two brands that are both witnesses to their times and true pop cultural icons”.

Pieces combine staple Lacoste designs with the likes of well-known figures such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock, striving to highlight the spontaneity, humour and creativity both brands look to portray.

The collection is now available at Lacoste stores and through the brand’s official website.

Image: PNTS, Lacoste x Peanuts

