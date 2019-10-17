Fashionunited
 
LAFW SS20: Luooifstudio in pictures
Dale Arden Chong
|

Led by Lena Loffurzzi, who graduated from Central Saint Martins, London-based luxury brand Luooifstudio made its debut at L.A. Fashion Week with a 41-piece presentation at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The collections showcased playful dresses, tops, bottoms, and more.

With both an haute couture and a ready-to-wear line, Luooifstudio’s Spring/Summer 2020 collections were full of dramatic draping, ruffles, sheer paneling, metallic fabrics and more. With pieces that felt almost cosmic, the latest collection feels both romantic and futuristic.

See more of Luooifstudio’s SS20 collection below.

images: manny llanura
LAFW los angeles fashion week luooifstudio
 

