Lagos Fashion Week and Industrie Africa announce limited-edition global trunkshow

Lagos Fashion Week (LagosFW) and the luxury African fashion retailer Industrie Africa have announced a collaboration to launch a limited-edition trunkshow, extending the runway's impact directly into global retail.

The trunkshow is scheduled to begin November 14th at 3 PM WAT, providing consumers worldwide with real-time access to collections featured during the recent LagosFW showcase.

The initiative is designed to build on the organizations' shared mandate to elevate African fashion through commercial access and global storytelling. The capsule features twenty designers whose work significantly contributed to the season's discourse in Lagos.

The collections will be available for a limited 30-day period, exclusively on Industrie Africa's website.

Credits: Lagos Fashion Week

Strategy and Impact

The partnership is positioned to address the challenge of converting creative visibility into sustained commercial opportunity.

Nisha Kanabar, Founder and CEO of Industrie Africa, commented on the strategic alignment, stating the collaboration is "deeply aligned" with the retailer's mission. The trunk show will allow Industrie Africa to offer "global consumers considered access... while honoring the intentional production timelines that define their craft.”

Omoyemi Akerele, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, framed the collaboration as a reinforcement of the power of commerce and community: “Partnering with Industrie Africa underscores our shared vision to create stronger pathways between creativity and commerce on the continent... ensuring our designers not only gain visibility but also tangible retail opportunities that sustain their craft and business.”

Featured Brands

The capsule includes established and emerging brands recognized for their creative and commercial momentum, providing a direct lens into contemporary African design: Orange Culture (recently included in Vogue Business' 100 Innovators 2025 class), Hertunba, Cynthia Abila, Wanni Fuga and JZO (Menswear offering).

The collaboration utilizes a digital retail model to provide global reach, leveraging Industrie Africa's platform, which currently serves a community spanning 193 countries.