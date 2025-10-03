Lakmé Fashion Week 2025: Designers, trends, and sustainability highlights

Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set for its highly anticipated return to New Delhi from October 9–12, 2025, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj. Presented by the House of Lakmē, the FDCI, and Reliance Brands (RBL), the upcoming season will unveil a dynamic lineup of celebrated designers, bold new talent, and visionary collaborations, promising groundbreaking showcases that highlight the intersection of fashion, beauty, and culture.

The shift to the capital follows the platform’s silver-jubilee celebrations in Mumbai earlier this year, continuing its role in shaping India’s fashion narrative globally.

The season will culminate with the spectacular House of Lakmē Grand Finale, featuring a showcase by designer Tarun Tahiliani, whose signature blend of luxury and modernity defines Indian couture. Alongside the show, Lakmē will unveil its new Lakmē Be-Jewel Collection, a dazzling lineup inspired by the brilliance of gemstones that is designed to reimagine modern maximalism with diffused shimmer, radiant jewel tones, and luminous tints.

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē India, noted the synergy, saying, “For Lakmē Fashion Week 2025, we are delighted to collaborate with Tarun Tahiliani, whose mastery of embellishment and drape complements this vision perfectly”.

The FDCI, with over 400 members, continues to advance the business of fashion by promoting the “Made in India” label, particularly through indigenous crafts and handloom traditions. Curated showcases this season include the FDCI x Moscow Fashion Week Presents Hatsibana, introducing international perspectives, and the FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, spotlighting emerging student collections.

RBL is strengthening the season with the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, which will feature six global finalists presenting collections focused on sustainable, circular, and responsible fashion innovation. The platform is also dedicated to nurturing the next generation of designers through the NIF Global Presents GenNext program, where winners Mohammed Anas Sheikh, Pranita Choudhury, and Anam Husain will showcase their breakthrough collections.

Reflecting on the platform’s mission, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, shared: “As Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI marks another milestone in Delhi, we remain committed to championing creativity and innovation while advancing the business of fashion”.

To ensure the spectacle is truly borderless, every showcase will be streamed live across Lakmē, Lakmē Fashion Week, and FDCI social platforms, as well as on JioTV on OTT.