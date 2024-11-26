Lanvin to return to Paris Fashion Week with co-ed show

Following a two-year hiatus, luxury French fashion house Lanvin is set to stage its return to Paris Fashion Week.

Making its formal return to the official schedule in late January 2025, Lanvin will host the debut runway show from its recently appointed artistic director, Peter Copping. His first collection for fashion house reportedly promises to reflect what Jeanne Lanvin herself referred to as “le Chic Ultime.”

Set to be an intimate runway show, the event will showcase both the autumn/winter 2025 women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections side by side in a co-ed show.

A modern-day couturier, Copping first began his career at Sonia Rykiel before serving for more than a decade at Louis Vuitton with Marc Jacobs as head of the house’s womenswear. He went on to work as creative director at Nina Ricci in Paris and Oscar de la Renta in New York, when the latter, who was a designer at Lanvin under Antonio Castillo, named Copping his successor.

Most recently serving as head of couture at Balenciaga, he joined Lanvin in September 2024 as artistic director, overseeing both women’s and menswear collections.