Lanvin unveils first Lanvin Lab collection with rapper Future

French luxury fashion house Lanvin has unveiled its first Lanvin Lab collection created with Atlanta-born rapper and producer Future.

The Lanvin Lab project was launched to offer a creative hub for artists and designers “seeking to foster creative collaboration and unique cultural dialogue”.

The debut collection takes inspiration from music, the symbolism of Future’s nickname Pluto, and the rapper's love of layering and tailoring.

For the collection, Future, known for his distinctive style, has designed a unisex line of ready-to-wear pieces, including utilitarian-style jackets, graphic hoodies and T-shirts featuring eagles and flowers, and tailored jackets.

There is also a host of accessories, including hats in faux fur, sunglasses, belts, bags, gloves and leather goods, as well as a sleep set comprising slippers, a pillow and a mask.

Lanvin Lab by Future collection Credits: Lanvin by Joshua Woods

Future also took inspiration from the Lanvin archives to create a leather jacket adorned with metallic studs embroidered to form a constellation, while typography from 1930s-1940s Lanvin perfume campaigns have been printed onto denim.

In addition, the rapper has also introduced his own updated sneaker, the Curb 3.0.

The first Lanvin Lab by Future drop launches with a campaign photographed by Joshua Woods, featuring Future alongside model Amelia Gray. Additional pieces will debut in 2024.

Lanvin Lab by Future collection Credits: Lanvin by Joshua Woods