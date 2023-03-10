Laura Ashley partners with Lucky Brand on limited collection

The newly relaunched Laura Ashley is once again embarking on a collaboration path via a new partnership with lifestyle label Lucky Brand.

The limited edition, 15-piece collection will bring together Laura Ashley’s heritage fashion identity with Lucky Brand’s Americana-inspired aesthetic, in a bid to appeal to both of the brands’ long-time consumer bases.

Among the nostalgia-driven pieces are that of jeans, dresses, shirting, shorts and jackets, each made with an heirloom feel present in the use of patchwork, embroidery and floral patterns.

Particular stand out items include a denim corset lined in a pink floral print, distressed denim boy shorts and coordinating trucker jacket and jeans.

In a release, Carolyn D’Angelo, president of Laura Ashley and senior managing director, brand operations at Gordon Brothers, the owner of the brand, said: “"Laura Ashley is delighted to see this collaboration come together with Lucky Brand.

"We are excited to work with brands that continue to be inspired by the legacy of Laura Ashley. As we reach our 70th Anniversary this year, it's amazing to see how this collection reimagines the iconic heritage prints across modern designs."

The collection, which is available in Lucky Brand stores and on both the retailers’ websites, is one of two capsules as part of the collaboration, with the second to drop in summer.