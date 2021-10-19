Laura Ashley returns to fashion with Batsheva collaboration

British lifestyle brand Laura Ashley is making its grand return to the fashion industry with a limited edition collection made in collaboration with New York label Batsheva.

For the 15 piece collection, Batsheva x Laura Ashley reimagines the latter’s original essence, using archival prints, line drawings and garments to bring the line together. The result is a fusion between Batsheva’s traditional styling and Laura Ashley’s fundamental heritage.

Floral patterned blouses, dresses and layered skirts make up a bulk of the collection, designed to be mixed and matched with one another for eccentric contrasts. Each piece is available in a variety of antique-inspired prints, with signature details, such as ruffles, high collars and exaggerated sleeves, further defining the heirloom-like line.

Image: Laura Ashley x Batsheva

Next to the Victorian-influenced silhouettes of the tea dresses, matching dresses for children are present, as well as classic aprons complete with coordinating oven mitts. The country-style range touches on the current fashion trends of femininity and cottage living, with the nostalgic prints only further hinting at this classic fashion.

A grand fashion return

“Batsheva, who is such an inspiring designer and a fan of the Laura Ashley brand, has brought real passion and life to each piece,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, managing director of brands at Gordon Brothers and Laura Ashley’s global president, in a release.

“Being a part of Batsheva’s creative process to bring high fashion pieces to the marketplace has us inspired to create more Laura Ashley collaborations. We are excited to continue to work with brands and designers that continue to be inspired by the legacy of Laura Ashley.”

Image: Laura Ashley x Batsheva

The past year has seen a number of ups and downs for the Laura Ashley label. The quintessentially British brand filed for administration early last year due to pandemic concerns, but was swiftly bought by US advisory firm, Gordon Brothers.

Since then, the label has slowly been rebuilding itself, relaunching its homeware line through British retailer Next, while additionally looking towards the implementation of an e-commerce, wholesale and franchise strategy.

Its newest fashion release hopes to bring the Laura Ashley name back into the limelight, with this collection marking the first time the label has partnered with a designer women’s label.

The limited-edition range is now available in the US and UK, through the Batsheva and Laura Ashley official websites, as well as online via Net-a-Porter, MatchesFashion and Nordstrom.

Image: Laura Ashley x Batsheva

Image: Laura Ashley x Batsheva