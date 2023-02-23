LCF master students 2023 present at London Fashion Week

On Friday, February 17, the master students in fashion design technology (womenswear) and fashion design technology (menswear) at the London College of Fashion (LCF) at the University of the Arts London, presented their designs on the runway of London Fashion Week (LFW) AW23.

The LCF postgraduate fashion show 2023 took place on the opening day of the most recent edition of LFW which ended on Tuesday, February 21.

For the second time, UAL’s fashion school was able to feature its students in the official programme. They presented their creations on the catwalk at the Truman Brewery in East London.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Xuya Xu (left) and Liwen Liang (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Lingxi Zheng (left) and Yangyang Li (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Xingyu Ren (left) and Chenghjie Dai (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

In addition, on Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19, LCF presented its postgraduate exhibition and showroom 2023.

Here, the college’s master students studying fashion design technology (womenswear), fashion design technology (menswear), fashion artefact and footwear with costume design for performance, fashion photography, fashion curation, and strategic fashion marketing were able to showcase their collections and designs to a larger audience.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Jerome Henrottin (left) and Sidhant Sudhan (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Zhongzhi Ding (left) and Alexander Neil (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Zhiyi Xiong (left) and Ryin Tian (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Commenting on the school’s participation in London Fashion Week, Andrew Teverson, pro vice-chancellor and head of London College of Fashion at UAL, said in a statement: “We are delighted to present LCF Postgraduate Class of 2023; a celebration of the outstanding creativity of our postgraduate students.”

“Bringing together work from across all three of our schools, the showcase represents the very best of our world leading business, communication and design courses. Year after year, London College of Fashion, UAL graduates continue to display creative excellence, visual wonder, academic rigour and entrepreneurial ingenuity.”

“We are extremely proud that our MA Fashion Design Technology Menswear and Womenswear catwalk show featured on the official London Fashion Week schedule providing us with the opportunity to once again share some of the work of our exceptional graduates on the world stage.”

“As we look ahead to our move to East Bank, a new powerhouse for innovation, creativity and learning in east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in September 2023, we are excited to realise the opportunities to showcase the work of our students all year round on a new global stage.”

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Bella Wynne (left) and Jiabao Wu (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

Two looks created by LCF 2023 Master students Yaqi Cheng (left) and Qianru Wang (right). Images courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

The audience at the LCF postgraduate show 2023 at London Fashion Week, included industry figures such as Caroline Rush CBE, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, Justine Simons OBE, deputy mayor of London for Culture and the Creative Industries, and Harold Tillman CBE, enterprise business advisor at LCF.